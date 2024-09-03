Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB teams in action on Tuesday, up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (81-57) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-69)

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-154) | STL: (+130)

MIL: (-154) | STL: (+130) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164)

MIL: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Brewers) - 5-8, 4.59 ERA vs Steven Matz (Cardinals) - 1-2, 6.18 ERA

The probable starters are Aaron Civale (5-8) for the Brewers and Steven Matz (1-2) for the Cardinals. Civale and his team have a record of 12-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Civale's team is 7-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have gone 3-3-0 against the spread when Matz starts. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in three of Matz's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (64.8%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Cardinals, Milwaukee is the favorite at -154, and St. Louis is +130 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +136 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -164.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Brewers-Cardinals game on September 3 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 45, or 59.2%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 16 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 137 opportunities.

In 137 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 73-64-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have gone 33-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, St. Louis has a 5-13 record (winning just 27.8% of its games).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 133 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-67-2).

The Cardinals have covered 48.1% of their games this season, going 64-69-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee OPS (.826) this season. He has a .280 batting average, an on-base percentage of .360, and a slugging percentage of .466.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee in total hits (134) this season while batting .255 with 57 extra-base hits. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 63rd, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 26th.

Adames has picked up at least one hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with seven home runs, three walks and 14 RBI.

Jackson Chourio has 121 hits this season and has a slash line of .278/.328/.461.

Chourio takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with four doubles, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Brice Turang is batting .255 with a .319 OBP and 52 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Turang brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has 131 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .280 and slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan's .333 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .399.

He is currently 44th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nolan Arenado is batting .267 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Masyn Winn paces his team with a .420 slugging percentage.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/2/2024: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/22/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/21/2024: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/20/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/12/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/11/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/10/2024: 11-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/9/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/21/2024: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/20/2024: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.