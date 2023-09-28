Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 28

Odds updated as of 3:29 PM

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-89)

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-255) | STL: (+210)

MIL: (-255) | STL: (+210) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-114) | STL: +1.5 (-105)

MIL: -1.5 (-114) | STL: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Brewers) - 10-8, 3.46 ERA vs Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - 6-2, 4.95 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Hudson (6-2, 4.95 ERA). Burnes and his team are 13-18-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Burnes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 15-8. When Hudson starts, the Cardinals are 7-4-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have a 5-3 record in Hudson's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (62.4%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +210 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -255 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Cardinals are -105 to cover, and the Brewers are -114.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

Brewers versus Cardinals, on September 28, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 52, or 59.1%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 157 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 79-78-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 43.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (34-44).

St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 156 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-77-5).

The Cardinals have a 73-83-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.8% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 74 walks while hitting .275. He has an on-base percentage of .365 and a slugging percentage of .448.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Carlos Santana is hitting .239 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks, while slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 115th, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 87th.

Santana enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.463) and total hits (152) this season.

Contreras heads into this matchup with 14 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Willy Adames has been key for Milwaukee with 116 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Adames has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles and four walks.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Paul Goldschmidt has a .444 slugging percentage, which paces the Cardinals. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 66th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar's .370 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .420.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Tommy Edman is batting .246 with 24 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Jordan Walker has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks while batting .273.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/27/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2023: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/21/2023: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/20/2023: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/18/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2022: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/9/2023: 6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/8/2023: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/7/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

