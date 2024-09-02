Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 2

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (80-57) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-68)

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

Monday, September 2, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-172) | STL: (+144)

MIL: (-172) | STL: (+144) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-146)

MIL: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 9-7, 3.70 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-6, 3.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (9-7) to the mound, while Andre Pallante (6-6) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Peralta's team is 12-15-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peralta's team has won 61.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-8). When Pallante starts, the Cardinals have gone 7-8-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have a 5-6 record in Pallante's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (53.6%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +144 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cardinals. The Brewers are +125 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -146.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Cardinals on September 2, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (58.7%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 11-2 when favored by -172 or more this year.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 71 of their 136 opportunities.

In 136 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 72-64-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 48.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-35).

St. Louis is 3-7 (winning just 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 132 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-67-2).

The Cardinals have gone 64-68-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .468. He has a .281 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee in total hits (133) this season while batting .255 with 56 extra-base hits. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Adames brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with six home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Jackson Chourio has 120 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.323/.454.

Chourio has recorded a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .302 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Brice Turang has seven home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has collected 131 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .282 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 22nd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Burleson brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with two doubles, five walks and two RBI.

Brendan Donovan paces his team with a .330 OBP. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .398.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is batting .269 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Masyn Winn paces his team with a .330 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .424 slugging percentage.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/22/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/21/2024: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/20/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/12/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/11/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/10/2024: 11-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/9/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/21/2024: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/20/2024: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/19/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

