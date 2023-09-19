Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

The Tuesday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-83)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-132) | STL: (+112)

MIL: (-132) | STL: (+112) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154)

MIL: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Megill (Brewers) - 1-0, 3.13 ERA vs Drew Rom (Cardinals) - 1-2, 5.96 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Trevor Megill (1-0, 3.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Rom (1-2, 5.96 ERA). Megill and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Megill's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Cardinals have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Rom's starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Rom's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (58%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Cardinals reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-132) and St. Louis as the underdog (+112) despite being the home team.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Brewers are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +128 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -154.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Brewers-Cardinals game on September 19, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (58.8%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 31 times in 53 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 149 opportunities.

The Brewers are 75-74-0 against the spread in their 149 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have put together a 32-38 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, St. Louis has a 20-21 record (winning 48.8% of its games).

In the 148 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-72-5).

The Cardinals have a 70-78-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.3% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has an OPS of .799, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .436. He has a .272 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 38th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Carlos Santana has 29 doubles, 21 home runs and 62 walks. He's batting .233 and slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 120th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging in the major leagues.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in total hits (140) this season, and 51 of those have gone for extra bases.

Contreras has logged a hit or more in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, six walks and six RBI.

Willy Adames has 24 home runs, 77 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado has 26 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .271. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 91st and he is 49th in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt paces his team with a .363 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .453 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Willson Contreras is batting .265 with 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 50 walks.

Lars Nootbaar has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .263.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Head to Head

9/18/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2022: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/17/2023: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/16/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2023: 18-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

18-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/9/2023: 6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/8/2023: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/7/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/27/2022: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/14/2022: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

