Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (38-34) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (37-34)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSMW

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-126) | STL: (+108)

MIL: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182)

MIL: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 4-2, 3.65 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 4-3, 4.48 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Quinn Priester (4-2) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (4-3) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Priester and his team are 3-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Priester's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have gone 6-7-0 against the spread when Mikolas starts. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

numberFire

Prediction: Brewers win (50.8%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +108 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Cardinals are -182 to cover, and the Brewers are +150.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Cardinals on June 15, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (65.7%) in those games.

This year Milwaukee has won 13 of 19 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of their 71 opportunities.

In 71 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 36-35-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have put together a 22-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55% of those games).

St. Louis is 10-13 (winning 43.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 71 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 38 of those games (38-31-2).

The Cardinals have collected a 38-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.5% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with 79 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .456. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .284.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 147th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Chourio will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with two triples, three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Sal Frelick has 73 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362. He's batting .299 and slugging .406.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 16th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Frelick brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Brice Turang has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .344 this season.

Christian Yelich is batting .231 with a .317 OBP and 42 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .243. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 108th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 124th and he is 116th in slugging.

Arenado takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Brendan Donovan has 77 hits with a .379 OBP while slugging .440. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .310.

He is currently 11th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Willson Contreras has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while hitting .255.

Lars Nootbaar has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .226.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/14/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/12/2025: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/27/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/26/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/22/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

