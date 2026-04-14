Brewers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (8-7) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (6-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and SNET

Brewers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | TOR: (+100)

MIL: (-118) | TOR: (+100) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-220) | TOR: -1.5 (+180)

MIL: +1.5 (-220) | TOR: -1.5 (+180) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 1-1, 3.31 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 2.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (1-1) to the mound, while Kevin Gausman (0-1) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays. Misiorowski's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. Misiorowski's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Blue Jays failed to cover in each of Gausman's three starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for one Gausman start this season -- they lost.

Brewers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (52.8%)

Brewers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Brewers vs Blue Jays moneyline has Milwaukee as a -118 favorite, while Toronto is a +100 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Blue Jays are +180 to cover, while the Brewers are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers versus Blue Jays, on April 14, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (63.6%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 7-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 15 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have a 1-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Toronto has a record of 1-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (33.3%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-7-0).

The Blue Jays have gone 4-11-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.441) and total hits (14) this season. He's batting .298 batting average while slugging .617.

He is 46th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

William Contreras is hitting .260 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks, while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 71st, his on-base percentage 47th, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Contreras heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Jake Bauers has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .522 this season.

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .451, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .446 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .321 while slugging .434.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 15th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .278 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 58th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .250 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Ernie Clement paces his team with a .393 slugging percentage.

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