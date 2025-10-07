Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

New York Jets running back Breece Hall will match up with the fifth-ranked rushing defense of the Denver Broncos (88.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Hall, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article before his upcoming game versus the Broncos.

Thinking about playing Hall this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Breece Hall Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.15

74.15 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.53

25.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

Hall has compiled 48.1 fantasy points in 2025 (9.6 per game), which ranks him 23rd at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 72 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Hall has 29.8 total fantasy points (9.9 per game), toting the ball 37 times for 215 yards and zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 103 yards on 13 catches (17 targets).

The highlight of Hall's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he put up 14.5 fantasy points (19 receptions, 107 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Breece Hall delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (3.8 points) in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, rushing for 29 yards on 10 carries with two catches for nine yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Broncos have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Only one player has thrown for at least two TDs against Denver this season.

The Broncos have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have given up a touchdown reception by four players this season.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Denver has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

The Broncos have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.