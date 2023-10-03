Breece Hall Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Breece Hall and the New York Jets will play the Denver Broncos and their 32nd-ranked rushing defense (176 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Hall a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Broncos? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Hall vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

New York Jets at Denver Broncos Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.43

11.43 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.51

64.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.63

17.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

With 25.2 fantasy points in 2023 (6.3 per game), Hall is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 119th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Hall has generated 10.5 fantasy points (3.5 per game) as he's rushed for 83 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 22 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 22 yards on four grabs (eight targets).

The high point of Hall's fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, when he posted 14.7 fantasy points with one reception (on two targets) for 20 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Breece Hall delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (0.9 points) in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, running for nine yards on four carries.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Denver has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Broncos have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Denver has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Denver has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD versus the Broncos this year.

