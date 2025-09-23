Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Breece Hall and the New York Jets will meet the Miami Dolphins and their 28th-ranked run defense (145 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hall worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Dolphins? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Hall this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Breece Hall Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Game Date: September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.21

64.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.07

27.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

With 23.5 fantasy points this season (7.8 per game), Hall is the 27th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 114th among all players.

Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hall carried nine times for 21 yards (2.3 yards per carry) with four catches (on six targets) for 31 yards as a receiver, good for 5.2 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami is yet to allow someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Miami has allowed two players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Miami's defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Miami has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.