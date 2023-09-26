Breece Hall Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

New York Jets running back Breece Hall will take on the 11th-ranked rushing defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (102.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

With Hall's next game versus the Chiefs, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Hall vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs

New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.35

9.35 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.46

57.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.07

15.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

With 18.3 fantasy points in 2023 (6.1 per game), Hall is the 38th-ranked player at the RB position and 134th among all players.

Last week against the New England Patriots, Hall carried the ball 12 times for 18 yards (1.5 yards per carry) with one catch (on two targets) for nine yards as a receiver, good for 2.7 fantasy points.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has not allowed someone to throw more than one TD in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Two players have caught a TD pass versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

