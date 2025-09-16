Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Running back Breece Hall faces a matchup against the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL (76.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his New York Jets meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Hall a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Buccaneers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Breece Hall Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.46

67.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.59

0.59 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.87

17.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Hall is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player (90th overall), putting up 18.3 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).

In two games this year, Hall has generated 18.3 fantasy points, as he's run for 136 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 29 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 47 yards on four receptions (seven targets).

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Hall carried the ball 10 times for 29 yards (2.9 yards per carry) with two catches (on three targets) for nine yards as a receiver, good for 3.8 fantasy points.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has not given up more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have given up a TD reception by two players this year.

Tampa Bay has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Buccaneers this season.

