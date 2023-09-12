Breece Hall Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

New York Jets RB Breece Hall will take on the team with last year's 22nd-ranked rushing defense, the Dallas Cowboys (129.3 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Hall for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Hall vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.03

9.03 Projected Rushing Yards: 55.58

55.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.16

15.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Hall picked up 96.1 fantasy points (13.7 per game) -- 39th at his position, 123rd in the NFL.

In his one game this year, Hall picked up 14.7 fantasy points. He rushed for 127 yards on 10 carries, with zero touchdowns.

In his best performance last season, Hall finished with 25.7 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 100 yards. That was in Week 5 versus the Miami Dolphins.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 6 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Hall picked up 18.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 116 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year, Hall ended up with 4.1 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 23 yards; 6 receptions, 38 yards. That happened in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Hall collected 9.2 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 39 yards; 6 receptions, 53 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas allowed over 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.

The Cowboys allowed at least one passing touchdown to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Dallas gave up at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Cowboys allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Dallas allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Cowboys allowed 18 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Dallas allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Cowboys allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players last season.

On the ground, Dallas allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Last year, the Cowboys didn't allow any player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

