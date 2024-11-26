Breece Hall Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Breece Hall and the New York Jets will play the Seattle Seahawks and their 23rd-ranked rushing defense (130.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Hall for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Seahawks? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Hall vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 83.28

83.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.16

32.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

With 137.3 fantasy points in 2024 (12.5 per game), Hall is the 14th-ranked player at the RB position and 36th among all players.

In his last three games, Hall has put up 40.9 fantasy points (13.6 per game), running for 204 yards and scoring one touchdown on 41 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 85 yards on 13 grabs (15 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

Hall has posted 69.9 fantasy points (14.0 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 322 yards with two touchdowns on 69 carries. He has also contributed 197 yards on 20 catches (27 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Hall's fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, when he compiled 24.1 fantasy points with 78 rushing yards and one TD on 16 carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in seven balls (on seven targets) for 43 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Breece Hall's matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 1.8 fantasy points. He rushed for four yards on 10 carries on the day with two catches for 14 yards.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has not let a player register more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

A total of six players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Seattle this season.

Three players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.