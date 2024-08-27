Braves vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Twins Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (71-60) vs. Minnesota Twins (72-59)
- Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: BSN
Braves vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-112) | MIN: (-104)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+138) | MIN: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Braves vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 5-6, 3.94 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-3, 3.69 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6) to the mound, while Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3) will get the nod for the Twins. When Schwellenbach starts, his team is 5-9-0 against the spread this season. Schwellenbach's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-6). When Richardson starts, the Twins are 12-9-0 against the spread. The Twins are 7-4 in Richardson's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Braves vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (53.3%)
Braves vs Twins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Twins reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-112) and Minnesota as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.
Braves vs Twins Spread
- The Braves are at the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -166 to cover.
Braves vs Twins Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Braves-Twins on August 27, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.
Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!
Braves vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Braves have been victorious in 57, or 55.3%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 57-45 when favored by -112 or more this year.
- The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 129 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Braves have posted a record of 58-71-0 against the spread this season.
- The Twins have won 43.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (16-21).
- Minnesota has a 13-20 record (winning only 39.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.
- The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 127 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-59-4).
- The Twins have collected a 60-67-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.2% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.379), slugging percentage (.583) and total hits (151) this season. He has a .307 batting average.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Matt Olson is batting .230 with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.
- Olson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
- Jorge Soler has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.336/.426.
- Orlando Arcia has been key for Atlanta with 100 hits, an OBP of .274 plus a slugging percentage of .359.
- Arcia takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Twins Player Leaders
- Carlos Santana has put up 100 hits, a team-best for the Twins. He's batting .238 and slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 98th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.
- Willi Castro has a .335 OBP while slugging .403. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .252.
- He is currently 69th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Ryan Jeffers is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 27 walks.
- Jose Miranda is batting .297 with 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.
Braves vs Twins Head to Head
- 8/26/2024: 10-6 ATL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/28/2023: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/27/2023: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/26/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.