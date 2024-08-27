Braves vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the Minnesota Twins.

Braves vs Twins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (71-60) vs. Minnesota Twins (72-59)

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Braves vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-112) | MIN: (-104)

ATL: (-112) | MIN: (-104) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+138) | MIN: +1.5 (-166)

ATL: -1.5 (+138) | MIN: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 5-6, 3.94 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-3, 3.69 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6) to the mound, while Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3) will get the nod for the Twins. When Schwellenbach starts, his team is 5-9-0 against the spread this season. Schwellenbach's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-6). When Richardson starts, the Twins are 12-9-0 against the spread. The Twins are 7-4 in Richardson's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (53.3%)

Braves vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Twins reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-112) and Minnesota as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Twins Spread

The Braves are at the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -166 to cover.

Braves vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Braves-Twins on August 27, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Braves vs Twins Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 57, or 55.3%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 57-45 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 129 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 58-71-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have won 43.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (16-21).

Minnesota has a 13-20 record (winning only 39.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 127 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-59-4).

The Twins have collected a 60-67-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.379), slugging percentage (.583) and total hits (151) this season. He has a .307 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Matt Olson is batting .230 with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Jorge Soler has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.336/.426.

Orlando Arcia has been key for Atlanta with 100 hits, an OBP of .274 plus a slugging percentage of .359.

Arcia takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has put up 100 hits, a team-best for the Twins. He's batting .238 and slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 98th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Willi Castro has a .335 OBP while slugging .403. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .252.

He is currently 69th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Jose Miranda is batting .297 with 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Braves vs Twins Head to Head

8/26/2024: 10-6 ATL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-6 ATL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2023: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

