Braves vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

In MLB action on Sunday, the Atlanta Braves take on the Colorado Rockies.

Braves vs Rockies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (31-38) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-57)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and COLR

Braves vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-350) | COL: (+280)

ATL: (-350) | COL: (+280) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-164) | COL: +1.5 (+136)

ATL: -1.5 (-164) | COL: +1.5 (+136) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 3-5, 4.07 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Grant Holmes (3-5, 4.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber. When Holmes starts, his team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season. When Holmes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-5. Last season Gomber and his team went 15-15-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Gomber and his team went 12-18 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Braves vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (77.7%)

Braves vs Rockies Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -350 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +280 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Rockies Spread

The Braves are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are -164 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +136.

Braves vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Braves-Rockies contest on June 15, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 27 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has played as a favorite of -350 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 67 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 31-36-0 against the spread in their 67 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 18.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (12-54).

Colorado has a record of 1-7 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +280 or longer (12.5%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-39-3).

The Rockies have put together a 25-44-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (63) this season while batting .247 with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .475.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .294 with four doubles, two home runs, nine walks and 12 RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 59 hits. He's batting .252 while slugging .423.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.444) powered by 24 extra-base hits.

Riley enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Ozzie Albies has six home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has 74 hits with a .504 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Rockies. He's batting .289 and with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Jordan Beck is hitting .264 with 11 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 67th, his on-base percentage is 94th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Ryan McMahon a has .336 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle has eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .204.

Braves vs Rockies Head to Head

6/14/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 6/13/2025: 12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 4/30/2025: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

2-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 4/29/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/28/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/4/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/3/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 8/11/2024: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2024: 11-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

