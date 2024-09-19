menu item
MLB

Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 10:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Reds Game Info

  • Atlanta Braves (82-70) vs. Cincinnati Reds (74-79)
  • Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: ATL: (-210) | CIN: (+176)
  • Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-126) | CIN: +1.5 (+105)
  • Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 17-3, 2.35 ERA vs Julian Aguiar (Reds) - 2-0, 4.88 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Chris Sale (17-3) to the mound, while Julian Aguiar (2-0) will take the ball for the Reds. When Sale starts, his team is 18-10-0 against the spread this season. Sale's team has a record of 19-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have a 5-1-0 ATS record in Aguiar's six starts with a set spread. The Reds have played when named the moneyline underdog for four of Aguiar's starts this season, and they won each time.

Braves vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (66.8%)

Braves vs Reds Moneyline

  • Atlanta is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +176 underdog despite being at home.

Braves vs Reds Spread

  • The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Reds are +105 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -126.

Braves vs Reds Over/Under

  • The Braves-Reds game on Sept. 19 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Reds Betting Trends

  • The Braves have won in 67, or 56.8%, of the 118 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
  • Atlanta has a record of 22-8 when favored by -210 or more this year.
  • The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 56 of their 150 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Braves are 70-80-0 against the spread in their 150 games that had a posted line this season.
  • The Reds have won 46.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (38-43).
  • Cincinnati has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer and won them all.
  • The Reds have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-70-7).
  • The Reds have collected an 83-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.5% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

  • Marcell Ozuna has 174 hits and an OBP of .382 to go with a slugging percentage of .560. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .306 batting average, as well.
  • He ranks fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.
  • Ozuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI.
  • Matt Olson has 37 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 64 walks. He's batting .241 and slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • He is 101st in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging in the major leagues.
  • Olson heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and eight RBI.
  • Jorge Soler has collected 110 base hits, an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.
  • Orlando Arcia is batting .218 with a .272 OBP and 45 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Reds Player Leaders

  • Elly De La Cruz has a slugging percentage of .472 and has 149 hits, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .257 and with an on-base percentage of .341.
  • He is 61st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.
  • De La Cruz enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
  • Spencer Steer is hitting .231 with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 69 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • He is currently 119th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
  • Jonathan India has put up an on-base percentage of .351, a team-best for the Reds.
  • Tyler Stephenson is hitting .261 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

Braves vs Reds Head to Head

  • 9/18/2024: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
  • 9/17/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
  • 9/9/2024: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
  • 7/24/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
  • 7/22/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
  • 6/25/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
  • 6/24/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
  • 6/23/2023: 11-10 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
  • 4/12/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
  • 4/11/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

