Braves vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Boston Red Sox.

Braves vs Red Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (26-29) vs. Boston Red Sox (27-31)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and NESN

Braves vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-178) | BOS: (+150)

ATL: (-178) | BOS: (+150) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+114) | BOS: +1.5 (-137)

ATL: -1.5 (+114) | BOS: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Braves vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 3-4, 3.42 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 4-2, 3.95 ERA

The Braves will look to Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4) versus the Red Sox and Walker Buehler (4-2). Schwellenbach's team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Schwellenbach starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-4. The Red Sox have a 5-3-0 record against the spread in Buehler's starts. The Red Sox have a 2-1 record in Buehler's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (61%)

Braves vs Red Sox Moneyline

Atlanta is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +150 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Red Sox Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Red Sox. The Braves are +114 to cover the spread, while the Red Sox are -137.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Red Sox on May 31, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Braves vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 22 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win nine times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 54 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 54 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 25-29-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have a 7-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.2% of those games).

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Red Sox have played in 58 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-29-2).

The Red Sox have collected a 29-29-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 50 hits and an OBP of .428, both of which rank first among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .464.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Ozuna has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with five walks.

Matt Olson has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks. He's batting .238 and slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .338.

His batting average ranks 119th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 47th.

Olson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .241 with a .361 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Albies brings a 14-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBIs.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .444, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

Riley heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has a team-best .409 on-base percentage. He's batting .287 and slugging .523.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 14th in slugging.

Jarren Duran is slugging .429 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .255 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .232 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Braves vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/18/2025: 10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2025: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/5/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/8/2024: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/7/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/26/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/10/2023: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/9/2023: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

