Braves vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

The Atlanta Braves versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Braves vs Rangers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (14-5) vs. Texas Rangers (11-11)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: ESPN

Braves vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-168) | TEX: (+142)

ATL: (-168) | TEX: (+142) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+116) | TEX: +1.5 (-140)

ATL: -1.5 (+116) | TEX: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Darius Vines (Braves) - 0-0, 1.93 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rangers) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will look to Darius Vines versus the Rangers and Michael Lorenzen (1-0). Vines helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Vines' team won his only start as a favorite this season. Lorenzen has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rangers covered. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for one Lorenzen start this season -- they won.

Braves vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (50.3%)

Braves vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -168 favorite at home.

Braves vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +116 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -140.

Braves vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Rangers on April 21 is 9.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Braves vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (77.8%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 7-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -168 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 18 opportunities.

The Braves are 10-8-0 against the spread in their 18 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 6-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.5% of those games).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-11-0 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 26 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .688, both of which are tops among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .338 batting average and an on-base percentage of .400.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta with an OBP of .416 this season while batting .288 with 13 walks and 19 runs scored. He's slugging .384.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Matt Olson is batting .243 with a .486 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this year.

Austin Riley is batting .259 with a .326 OBP and 12 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a .478 slugging percentage, which leads the Rangers. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 71st and he is 58th in slugging.

Adolis Garcia's 26 hits and .573 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .317 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 16th in slugging.

Corey Seager is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Josh Smith paces his team with a .412 on-base percentage.

Braves vs Rangers Head to Head

4/20/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/17/2023: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/16/2023: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2023: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/1/2022: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/30/2022: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/29/2022: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

