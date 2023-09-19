Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

Odds updated as of 3:30 PM

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads busy on Tuesday, versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (96-54) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (82-68)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: TBS

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline



Moneyline: ATL: (-220) | PHI: (+184)

ATL: (-220) | PHI: (+184) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-105) | PHI: +1.5 (-114)

ATL: -1.5 (-105) | PHI: +1.5 (-114) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 17-5, 3.78 ERA vs Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 2-4, 3.40 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (17-5, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 18 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Sanchez (2-4, 3.40 ERA). Strider and his team are 17-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Strider starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 22-6. The Phillies have a 6-10-0 record against the spread in Sanchez's starts. The Phillies are 1-3 in Sanchez's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (61%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

Atlanta is a -220 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +184 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Phillies are -114 to cover, and the Braves are -105.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Braves-Phillies on September 19, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 86 wins in the 132 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 26-12 when favored by -220 or more this year.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 79 of 145 chances this season.

In 145 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 80-65-0 against the spread.

The Phillies are 20-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.5% of those games).

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 149 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Phillies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-71-11).

The Phillies have put together a 70-79-0 record ATS this season (covering 47% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. has an OPS of 1.002, fueled by an OBP of .417 to go with a slugging percentage of .586. He has a .336 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in slugging.

Acuna will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 158 hits. He is batting .279 this season and has 81 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .610 with an on-base percentage of .385.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging in the major leagues.

Ozzie Albies is batting .267 with a .498 slugging percentage and 98 RBI this year.

Albies brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Austin Riley has been key for Atlanta with 164 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .514.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is batting .197 with 17 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs and 120 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 136th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Schwarber heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Trea Turner is slugging .468 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 47th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Bryson Stott is hitting .285 with 30 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Alec Bohm is batting .279 with 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

Braves vs. Phillies Head to Head

9/18/2023: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/13/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/12/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/11/2023: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/11/2023: 10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/27/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/22/2023: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/20/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/26/2023: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/25/2023: 8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

