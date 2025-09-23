Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (74-83) vs. Washington Nationals (64-93)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and MASN

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-196) | WSH: (+164)

ATL: (-196) | WSH: (+164) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)

ATL: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 5-1, 3.04 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 5-8, 4.18 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Hurston Waldrep (5-1) to the mound, while Brad Lord (5-8) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Waldrep's team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Waldrep starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. When Lord starts, the Nationals have gone 9-7-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Lord's starts this season, and they went 8-5 in those games.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (63.7%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +164 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +106 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -128.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Braves-Nationals game on Sept. 23, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 51, or 53.1%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won 12 of 19 games when listed as at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 151 opportunities.

The Braves have posted a record of 69-82-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 42.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (55-74).

Washington has gone 8-22 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (26.7%).

The Nationals have played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-63-7).

The Nationals have a 74-77-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 167 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .488. He's batting .276.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 31st in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has 23 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 55 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average is 113th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 116th, and his slugging percentage 135th.

Albies heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, three walks and four RBIs.

Drake Baldwin has collected 106 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Baldwin enters this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 14 RBIs.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 145 hits, an OBP of .265 plus a slugging percentage of .392.

Harris enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .259 with 34 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 69th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

James Wood has racked up 146 hits with a .349 OBP while slugging .457. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .253.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 28 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .255.

Josh Bell is batting .233 with 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

9/22/2025: 11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/17/2025: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/16/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/16/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/15/2025: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/22/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/15/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/14/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/13/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

