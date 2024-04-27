Braves vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Braves vs Guardians Game Info

Atlanta Braves (18-6) vs. Cleveland Guardians (18-8)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-168) | CLE: (+142)

ATL: (-168) | CLE: (+142) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+122) | CLE: +1.5 (-146)

ATL: -1.5 (+122) | CLE: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 2-0, 4.70 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 2-0, 4.44 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (2-0, 4.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Tanner Bibee (2-0, 4.44 ERA). When Morton starts, his team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season. Morton's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Guardians have gone 4-1-0 ATS in Bibee's five starts with a set spread. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for two Bibee starts this season -- they won both.

Braves vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (63%)

Braves vs Guardians Moneyline

The Braves vs Guardians moneyline has Atlanta as a -168 favorite, while Cleveland is a +142 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Guardians Spread

The Braves are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +122 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -146.

Braves vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Guardians game on April 27, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Braves vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (78.3%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 11-3 when favored by -168 or more this year.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 11 of 23 chances this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 13-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. They've gone 7-3 in those games.

Cleveland has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 26 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-9-1).

The Guardians have gone 17-9-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.419) and total hits (32) this season. He's batting .344 batting average while slugging .677.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is second in slugging.

Ozuna has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, four walks and seven RBI.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .272 with five doubles, a home run and 18 walks. He's slugging .359 with an on-base percentage of .407.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 116th.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .844, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Harris has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Ozzie Albies has two home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .328 this season.

Albies has safely hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with five doubles, two walks and eight RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .259 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and two walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .270.

He is 77th in batting average, 160th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Ramirez takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and 11 RBI.

Josh Naylor's 26 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .286 while slugging .538 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualifying players, he is 44th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has put up a team-best OBP (.377) and slugging percentage (.472).

Andres Gimenez is hitting .247 with five doubles, a triple and four walks.

Braves vs Guardians Head to Head

4/26/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/5/2023: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/4/2023: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/3/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

