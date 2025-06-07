Braves vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads in action on Saturday, up against the San Francisco Giants.

Braves vs Giants Game Info

Atlanta Braves (27-34) vs. San Francisco Giants (35-28)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and FDSSO

Braves vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-138) | SF: (+118)

ATL: (-138) | SF: (+118) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+130) | SF: +1.5 (-156)

ATL: -1.5 (+130) | SF: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Braves vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 2-3, 4.56 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 5-5, 2.55 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Logan Webb (5-5, 2.55 ERA). When Elder starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Elder's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Giants have a 6-7-0 record against the spread in Webb's starts. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for one Webb start this season -- they won.

Braves vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (59.2%)

Braves vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Giants reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-138) and San Francisco as the underdog (+118) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Atlanta is +130 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Giants on June 7, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Braves vs Giants Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 23, or 52.3%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 15 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 59 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 26-33-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (11-11).

San Francisco has a record of 4-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (44.4%).

In the 63 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-34-1).

The Giants have a 29-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is hitting .237 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .336 while slugging .452.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 118th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has 55 hits and an OBP of .413, both of which lead the Braves this season. He's batting .272 and slugging .455.

He is 55th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Ozzie Albies has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .349 this season.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .446, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 43rd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos has collected 68 hits with a .358 OBP while slugging .489. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .289.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman has accumulated a team-best .358 on-base percentage.

Wilmer Flores is batting .250 with four doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

