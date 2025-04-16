Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Braves vs Blue Jays Game Info

Atlanta Braves (5-12) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (10-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 1:07 p.m. ET

1:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and FDSSO

Braves vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | TOR: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | TOR: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-137)

ATL: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 0.98 ERA

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider versus the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (1-0). In games Strider pitched with a spread last season, his team was 1-1-0 ATS. Strider and his team won as favorites in both of his two appearances last season with a moneyline. In each of Bassitt's three starts that had a set spread, the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Bassitt starts this season -- they lost both.

Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (57.3%)

Braves vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Blue Jays reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-142) and Toronto as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +114 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -137.

The Braves-Blue Jays game on April 16 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Braves vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with four wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 1-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 17 opportunities.

The Braves are 7-10-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 6-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have put together a 14-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 77.8% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Ozzie Albies is batting .250 with three doubles, four home runs and six walks. He has an on-base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .471.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Albies hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .293 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.477) this season, fueled by 15 hits. He's batting .306 while slugging .531.

His batting average ranks 30th among qualified players, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 21 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .571.

Riley heads into this matchup with eight games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .419 with three doubles, four home runs, a walk and 11 RBI.

Matt Olson has two home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .200 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez has three doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .215. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 113th, his on-base percentage is 93rd, and he is 89th in slugging.

George Springer has collected 18 hits with a .436 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .375 while slugging .604.

Including all qualified hitters, he is fourth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has put up a slugging percentage of .372, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .275 with four doubles and eight walks.

Braves vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/15/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/14/2025: 8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/8/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/7/2024: 9-5 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-5 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/6/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/14/2023: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/13/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/12/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

