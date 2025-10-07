Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk will take on the team with last year's 29th-ranked passing defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (243.9 yards allowed per game), in Week 6 -- kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Aiyuk a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Buccaneers? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Aiyuk this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brandon Aiyuk Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.03

77.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Aiyuk 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Aiyuk was 99th at his position (and 294th overall) in fantasy points, with 37.4 (5.3 per game).

Aiyuk picked up 14.7 fantasy points -- eight catches, 147 yards -- in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, which was his best game last season.

In Week 4 against the New England Patriots, Aiyuk picked up 4.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: two receptions, 48 yards. That was his second-best output of the season.

In Week 7 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Aiyuk finished with a season-low 2.3 fantasy points, via this stat line: two receptions, 23 yards, on six targets.

In Week 1 against the New York Jets, Aiyuk collected 2.8 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: two receptions, 28 yards, on five targets.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Against Tampa Bay last season, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Buccaneers allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Tampa Bay last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Buccaneers allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Tampa Bay allowed seven players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Buccaneers allowed a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Tampa Bay allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to five players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Buccaneers allowed only two players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Buccaneers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just one player last year.

Want more data and analysis on Brandon Aiyuk? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.