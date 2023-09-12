Brandin Cooks Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Dallas Cowboys wideout Brandin Cooks will be up against the team with last season's third-ranked pass defense, the New York Jets (189.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Cooks vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.52

3.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.25

23.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Cooks 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 88.6 fantasy points (6.8 per game), Cooks was 48th at his position (and 132nd in the league).

In his one game this year, Cooks accumulated 2.2 fantasy points. He had 22 receiving yards on two catches (four targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best game last year, Cooks picked up 16.6 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 106 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts.

In his second-best performance last year, Cooks picked up 11.7 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 57 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cooks accumulated 2.0 fantasy points -- four catches, 20 yards, on six targets -- in Week 5 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was his poorest game of the season.

Cooks picked up 2.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 22 yards, on seven targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 3 versus the Chicago Bears.

Jets Defensive Performance

Against New York, no quarterbacks accumulated more than 300 passing yards in a game last season.

Last season, the Jets allowed 10 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, New York allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Jets allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

New York let four players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Jets last season, 14 players hauled in a TD pass.

New York gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

In the ground game, two players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Jets last season.

In terms of run defense, New York gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

On the ground, the Jets allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

