Boston College vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Boston College Eagles versus the Syracuse Orange is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Boston College vs Syracuse Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Boston College: (-154) | Syracuse: (+128)

Boston College: (-154) | Syracuse: (+128) Spread: Boston College: -3.5 (100) | Syracuse: +3.5 (-122)

Boston College: -3.5 (100) | Syracuse: +3.5 (-122) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boston College vs Syracuse Betting Trends

Boston College has beaten the spread five times in 11 games.

As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, Boston College has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Out of 11 Boston College games so far this year, eight have hit the over.

Against the spread, Syracuse is 4-7-0 this season.

Syracuse is 3-5 as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

There have been six Syracuse games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

Boston College vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orange win (57.3%)

Boston College vs Syracuse Point Spread

Boston College is a 3.5-point favorite against Syracuse. Boston College is +100 to cover the spread, and Syracuse is -122.

Boston College vs Syracuse Over/Under

The Boston College-Syracuse game on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 52.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Boston College vs Syracuse Moneyline

Syracuse is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston College is a -154 favorite.

Boston College vs. Syracuse Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Boston College 24.6 90 34.6 128 53.6 11 Syracuse 20.9 115 35.0 129 54.2 11

Boston College vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Stadium: JMA Wireless Dome

