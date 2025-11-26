Boise State vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Boise State Broncos will face the Utah State Aggies in college football action on Friday.

Boise State vs Utah State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Boise State: (-156) | Utah State: (+132)

Boise State: (-156) | Utah State: (+132) Spread: Boise State: -3.5 (-105) | Utah State: +3.5 (-115)

Boise State: -3.5 (-105) | Utah State: +3.5 (-115) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boise State vs Utah State Betting Trends

Boise State has covered the spread seven times in 11 games.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, Boise State is 6-3 against the spread.

This season, six of Boise State's 11 games have hit the over.

Utah State has beaten the spread nine times in 11 games.

Utah State is 4-0 as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

There have been five Utah State games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

Boise State vs Utah State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (57.8%)

Boise State vs Utah State Point Spread

Utah State is listed as an underdog by 3.5 points (-115 odds), and Boise State, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Boise State vs Utah State Over/Under

The over/under for the Boise State versus Utah State game on Nov. 28 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Boise State vs Utah State Moneyline

Utah State is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Boise State is a -156 favorite.

Boise State vs. Utah State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Boise State 31.4 43 23.1 58 54.6 11 Utah State 32.5 37 28.5 94 58.5 11

Boise State vs. Utah State Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

