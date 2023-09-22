Boise State vs San Diego State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Boise State Broncos are among the college football squads playing on Friday, versus the San Diego State Aztecs.

Boise State vs San Diego State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Boise State: (-230) | San Diego State: (+188)

Boise State: (-230) | San Diego State: (+188) Spread: Boise State: -5.5 (-115) | San Diego State: +5.5 (-105)

Boise State: -5.5 (-115) | San Diego State: +5.5 (-105) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Boise State vs San Diego State Betting Trends

Boise State hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Boise State has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.

San Diego State owns two wins against the spread this season.

San Diego State has one win ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

Not one of San Diego State's three games has hit the over in 2023.

Boise State vs San Diego State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Broncos win (66.6%)

Boise State vs San Diego State Point Spread

San Diego State is a 5.5-point underdog against Boise State. San Diego State is -105 to cover the spread, and Boise State is -115.

Boise State vs San Diego State Over/Under

Boise State versus San Diego State on September 22 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Boise State vs San Diego State Moneyline

San Diego State is the underdog, +188 on the moneyline, while Boise State is a -230 favorite.

Boise State vs. San Diego State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Boise State 25.7 86 30.7 101 58.5 1 3 San Diego State 18.8 88 25.5 114 48.8 0 4

