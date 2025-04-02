Boise State vs Butler Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

The Boise State Broncos (25-10) take the court against the Butler Bulldogs (15-19) on April 2, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Boise State vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Boise State vs. Butler Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Boise State win (75.1%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Wednesday's Boise State-Butler spread (Boise State -6.5) or over/under (154.5 points).

Boise State vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Boise State has covered 19 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.

Butler has covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.

Boise State covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 52.6% of the time. That's more often than Butler covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (50%).

The Broncos have done a better job covering the spread at home (10-4-0) than they have in road affairs (5-6-0).

The Bulldogs have performed better against the spread on the road (6-5-0) than at home (7-10-0) this season.

Boise State vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

Boise State has been the moneyline favorite in 27 games this season and has come away with the win 21 times (77.8%) in those contests.

The Broncos have a win-loss record of 16-3 when favored by -265 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Butler has won four of the 20 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Bulldogs are 1-10 (winning just 9.1% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

Boise State has an implied victory probability of 72.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boise State vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

Boise State is outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game with a +330 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.3 points per game (135th in college basketball) and gives up 65.9 per contest (32nd in college basketball).

Tyson Degenhart's team-leading 18.0 points per game ranks 73rd in the nation.

Butler has a +3 scoring differential, putting up 74.2 points per game (161st in college basketball) and allowing 74.1 (241st in college basketball).

Butler's leading scorer, Jahmyl Telfort, ranks 188th in college basketball, scoring 16.0 points per game.

The Broncos win the rebound battle by an average of 8.0 boards. They are collecting 34.0 rebounds per game (66th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.0 per outing.

Degenhart paces the Broncos with 6.0 rebounds per game (319th in college basketball action).

The Bulldogs record 32.0 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball), compared to the 32.2 of their opponents.

Andre Screen's 6.0 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 319th in the country.

Boise State averages 102.9 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball), while giving up 90.0 points per 100 possessions (83rd in college basketball).

The Bulldogs rank 115th in college basketball averaging 98.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 300th, allowing 97.9 points per 100 possessions.

