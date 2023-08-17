FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Boise State Football Odds and Schedule

2023 Boise State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Boise State Broncos are 3-3 so far in 2023. See their full schedule and results below.

Boise State 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ WashingtonSeptember 2L 56-19Huskies (-14.5)58.5
2UCFSeptember 9L 18-16Broncos (-)58.5
3North DakotaSeptember 16W 42-18--
4@ San Diego StateSeptember 22W 34-31Broncos (-5.5)46.5
5@ MemphisSeptember 30L 35-32Tigers (-2.5)58.5
6San Jose StateOctober 7W 35-27Broncos (-9.5)57.5
7@ Colorado StateOctober 14-Broncos (-8.5)60.5
View Full Table

Boise State Last Game

The Broncos go into their next matchup after winning 35-27 over the San Jose State Spartans in their last outing on October 7. Against the Spartans, Maddux Madsen led the Broncos with 155 yards on 9-of-16 passing (56.2%) for one TD and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the running game, Ashton Jeanty totaled 167 rushing yards on 24 carries (7.0 yards per carry). He added two catches for 16 yards. In the receiving game, Eric McAlister had 170 yards on five catches (34.0 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Boise State Betting Insights

  • Boise State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • The Broncos have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

