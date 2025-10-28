Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Quarterback Bo Nix faces a matchup versus the fourth-ranked passing defense in the league (178.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Denver Broncos play the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Bo Nix Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Passing Yards: 213.47

213.47 Projected Passing TDs: 1.09

1.09 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.24

27.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

Nix has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fifth with 20.2 fantasy points per game (161.2 total points). He is sixth in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Nix has amassed 77.2 fantasy points (25.7 per game), completing 65-of-109 throws for 700 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 71 rushing yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

Nix has completed 118-of-190 passes for 1,268 yards, with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 120.8 total fantasy points (24.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 100 rushing yards on 20 attempts with three TDs.

The high point of Nix's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the New York Giants, when he completed 54.0% of his throws for 279 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 40.0 fantasy points. He also had 48 rushing yards on five attempts (9.6 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Bo Nix delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (6.8 points) in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, passing for 176 yards and one touchdown with two picks.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston is yet to allow someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Houston this season.

The Texans have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Houston has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Texans have given up a touchdown catch by six players this season.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

