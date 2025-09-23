Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Quarterback Bo Nix faces a matchup versus the 25th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (240.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Denver Broncos play the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Considering Nix for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Bengals? We've got stats and information for you below.

Bo Nix Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.6

17.6 Projected Passing Yards: 210.04

210.04 Projected Passing TDs: 1.58

1.58 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.11

30.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

With 40.4 fantasy points this season (13.5 per game), Nix is the 20th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 37th among all players.

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Nix posted 13.4 fantasy points, amassing 153 passing yards with one touchdown and zero picks while chipping in 33 rushing yards with his legs.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has not let a player total more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Bengals have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this year.

A total of Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Bengals have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Bengals this year.

