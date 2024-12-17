Bo Nix Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Quarterback Bo Nix faces a matchup versus the 10th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (211.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

For more details on Nix, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Chargers.

Nix vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 19, 2024

December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 Projected Passing Yards: 209.84

209.84 Projected Passing TDs: 1.22

1.22 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.35

27.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Nix is currently the ninth-ranked player in fantasy (11th overall), with 239.7 total fantasy points (17.1 per game).

In his last three games, Nix has amassed 45.1 fantasy points (15.0 per game), completing 63-of-110 throws for 697 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. He's added 32 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Nix has tallied 90.0 fantasy points (18.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,219 yards on 113-of-173 passing, with 12 touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 32 rushing yards on 17 carries.

The peak of Nix's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, as he posted 29.8 fantasy points by passing for 284 yards and three passing touchdowns with zero picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Bo Nix had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the New York Jets, when he posted 6.7 fantasy points -- 12-of-25 (48%), 60 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Chargers Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chargers have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown reception by 16 players this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

