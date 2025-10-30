NHL
Blues vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30
NHL action on Thursday includes the St. Louis Blues taking on the Vancouver Canucks.
Blues vs Canucks Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (3-6-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-6)
- Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-146)
|Canucks (+122)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blues win (57.4%)
Blues vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blues are +164 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -205.
Blues vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for Blues-Canucks on Oct. 30 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.
Blues vs Canucks Moneyline
- St. Louis is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +122 underdog on the road.