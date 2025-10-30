FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Blues vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Thursday includes the St. Louis Blues taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Blues vs Canucks Game Info

  • St. Louis Blues (3-6-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-6)
  • Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Canucks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blues (-146)Canucks (+122)5.5Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Blues win (57.4%)

Blues vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blues are +164 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -205.

Blues vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Blues-Canucks on Oct. 30 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Blues vs Canucks Moneyline

  • St. Louis is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +122 underdog on the road.

