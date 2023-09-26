Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

Odds updated as of 6:27 PM

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the New York Yankees.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) vs. New York Yankees (79-77)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-184) | NYY: (+154)

TOR: (-184) | NYY: (+154) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+126) | NYY: +1.5 (-152)

TOR: -1.5 (+126) | NYY: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 12-9, 3.29 ERA vs Michael King (Yankees) - 4-7, 2.66 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with King (4-7, 2.66 ERA). Gausman and his team are 11-19-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gausman's team has won 55.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (16-13). The Yankees are 2-4-0 against the spread when King starts. The Yankees are 1-2 in King's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.5%)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Yankees, Toronto is the favorite at -184, and New York is +154 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Yankees. The Blue Jays are +126 to cover, and the Yankees are -152.

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Blue Jays-Yankees on September 26, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 61 times (55%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 20-13 when favored by -184 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 155 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 72-83-0 against the spread in their 155 games that had a posted line this season.

The Yankees are 27-34 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.3% of those games).

New York has played in six games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer without claiming a victory.

The Yankees have played in 154 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-78-6).

The Yankees have gone 77-77-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .345 this season while batting .266 with 64 walks and 75 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .448.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 57th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Guerrero has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

George Springer is batting .257 with 23 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualified hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Springer has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .217 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto with 165 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .470.

Bichette brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .292 with a home run and four RBI.

Whit Merrifield has been key for Toronto with 149 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .390.

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has an on-base percentage of .345, a slugging percentage of .458, and has 157 hits, all club-highs for the Yankees (while batting .272).

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 42nd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Aaron Judge is batting .266 with 15 doubles, 35 home runs and 83 walks. He's slugging .605 with an on-base percentage of .402.

Anthony Volpe is batting .207 with 22 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 52 walks.

DJ LeMahieu is batting .245 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 57 walks.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Head to Head

9/21/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2023: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/18/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2023: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/20/2022: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/23/2023: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/22/2023: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!