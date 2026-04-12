Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Blue Jays vs Twins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (6-8) vs. Minnesota Twins (8-7)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Twins.TV

Blue Jays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-116) | MIN: (-102)

TOR: (-116) | MIN: (-102) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-194) | MIN: -1.5 (+160)

TOR: +1.5 (-194) | MIN: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 3.38 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 2-0, 1.08 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Max Scherzer (1-1) against the Twins and Taj Bradley (2-0). Scherzer has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Scherzer's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Twins covered in each of the three games Bradley has started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for three Bradley starts this season -- they won all of the games.

Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (58.2%)

Blue Jays vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Twins, Toronto is the favorite at -116, and Minnesota is -102 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Twins are +160 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Twins game on April 12 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

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Blue Jays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with five wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 5-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in seven of their 14 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 4-10-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won six of the 11 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (54.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Minnesota has a 6-4 record (winning 60% of its games).

The Twins have played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-7-0).

The Twins have a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto OPS (.873) this season. He has a .320 batting average, an on-base percentage of .433, and a slugging percentage of .440.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 22nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Guerrero has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Andres Gimenez has a triple, two home runs and four walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 66th, his on-base percentage 102nd, and his slugging percentage 72nd.

Daulton Varsho has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .213/.302/.404.

Varsho has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .655, fueled by an OBP of .298 and a team-best slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Clement brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has put up an on-base percentage of .390, a slugging percentage of .551, and has 14 hits, all club-highs for the Twins (while batting .286).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average is 39th, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Luke Keaschall has a double, a home run and five walks while batting .193. He's slugging .263 with an on-base percentage of .254.

He is 138th in batting average, 158th in on-base percentage and 151st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .270 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Trevor Larnach is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Blue Jays vs Twins Head to Head

4/11/2026: 7-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2026: 10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/26/2025: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/25/2025: 10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/8/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/7/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/6/2025: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/1/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/31/2024: 15-0 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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