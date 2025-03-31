Blue Jays vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 2:14 p.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Washington Nationals.

Blue Jays vs Nationals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (2-2) vs. Washington Nationals (1-2)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MASN2

Blue Jays vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-164) | WSH: (+138)

TOR: (-164) | WSH: (+138) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156)

TOR: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Blue Jays vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Bowden Francis versus the Nationals and Mike Soroka. Francis and his team were 6-7-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Francis and his team were 3-1 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Soroka and his team went 3-6-0 against the spread when he pitched. Soroka and his team had a 1-8 record in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59%)

Blue Jays vs Nationals Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +138 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Nationals Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -156 to cover.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Nationals on March 31 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Blue Jays vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays were favorites in 76 games last season and came away with the win 42 times (55.3%) in those contests.

Last year, Toronto won 14 of 20 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Nationals went 55-72 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 43.3% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer last year, Washington went 25-39 (39.1%).

The Nationals played in 156 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-76-6).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had 199 base hits and an OBP of .396 to go with a slugging percentage of .544 last season.

Anthony Santander slashed .235/.308/.506 and finished with an OPS of .814.

George Springer ended his last campaign with 120 hits, an OBP of .303, plus a slugging percentage of .371.

Andres Gimenez slashed .252/.298/.340 and finished with an OPS of .638.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams hit .246 with 29 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 40 walks a season ago.

Luis Garcia had 141 total hits while slugging .444.

Josh Bell hit .249 with 23 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks a season ago.

Nate Lowe had a .361 OBP and batted .265.

