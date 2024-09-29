Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, versus the Miami Marlins.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (74-87) vs. Miami Marlins (61-100)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-120) | MIA: (+102)

TOR: (-120) | MIA: (+102) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-205) | MIA: -1.5 (+168)

TOR: +1.5 (-205) | MIA: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Burr (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 3.69 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 4-6, 3.81 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Ryan Burr (0-1) against the Marlins and Ryan Weathers (4-6). Burr's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. Burr's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Weathers starts, the Marlins are 7-8-0 against the spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Weathers' starts this season, and they went 7-5 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (63.6%)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +102 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Marlins are +168 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Blue Jays-Marlins game on Sept. 29 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 42, or 56%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 29-24 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 77 of their 156 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 78-78-0 in 156 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 142 total times this season. They've gone 57-85 in those games.

Miami is 56-82 (winning 40.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 160 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-67-7).

The Marlins have a 76-84-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.5% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 199 hits and an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .546. He's batting .324.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in slugging.

George Springer is hitting .220 with 19 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is 122nd in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Springer has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double and two walks.

Ernie Clement has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Clement has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Spencer Horwitz has been key for Toronto with 87 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .437.

Horwitz brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .150 with two walks and three RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.461) while leading the Marlins in hits (133). He's batting .250 and with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 75th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Burger enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI.

Jesus Sanchez has a .316 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .421.

He is 66th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Otto Lopez is batting .268 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Xavier Edwards has 12 doubles, five triples, a home run and 33 walks while batting .326.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Head to Head

9/28/2024: 8-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/27/2024: 15-5 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

15-5 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/21/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2023: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/19/2023: 11-0 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

