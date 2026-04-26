Blue Jays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Guardians.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (11-15) vs. Cleveland Guardians (15-13)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and CleGuardians.TV

Blue Jays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-132) | CLE: (+112)

TOR: (-132) | CLE: (+112) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192)

TOR: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Blue Jays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 3.68 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 0-3, 6.20 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Patrick Corbin and the Guardians will turn to Slade Cecconi (0-3, 6.20 ERA). Corbin's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Corbin's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Cecconi starts, the Guardians have gone 1-4-0 against the spread. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for four Cecconi starts this season -- they lost every time.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (60.6%)

Blue Jays vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Blue Jays, Cleveland is the underdog at +112, and Toronto is -132 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +158 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -192.

Blue Jays versus Guardians, on April 26, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (50%) in those games.

This season Toronto has been victorious six times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 26 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 9-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have an 8-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Cleveland has a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of its games).

In the 28 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-13-0).

The Guardians have put together a 16-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .414 this season while batting .323 with 14 walks and 14 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .438.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is ninth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Andres Gimenez has 27 hits, which is tops among Toronto batters this season. He's batting .287 with 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 32nd, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Gimenez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with three doubles and four RBIs.

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .765, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Clement heads into this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .357 with seven doubles and two RBIs.

Daulton Varsho has three home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up a team-best .471 slugging percentage. He's batting .235 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 111th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and four RBIs.

Chase DeLauter leads his team with 20 hits. He has a batting average of .225 while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 130th, his on-base percentage is 109th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio has racked up a team-high OBP (.367) and slugging percentage (.419).

Angel Martinez has four doubles, five home runs and three walks while hitting .282.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Head to Head

4/25/2026: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/24/2026: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/26/2025: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2025: 10-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/4/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/3/2025: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/2/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2024: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/22/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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