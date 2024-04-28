Blue Jays vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (18-11) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-15)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-112) | TOR: (-104)

LAD: (-112) | TOR: (-104) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+142) | TOR: +1.5 (-172)

LAD: -1.5 (+142) | TOR: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Grove (Dodgers) - 0-0, 6.00 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 0-3, 5.57 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Michael Grove and the Blue Jays will counter with Kevin Gausman (0-3, 5.57 ERA). Grove and his team were 4-8-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Grove appeared in eight games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 4-4 in those contests. The Blue Jays have gone 1-4-0 against the spread when Gausman starts. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Gausman start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.9%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-112) and Toronto as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Los Angeles is +142 to cover the runline.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Blue Jays contest on April 28, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 18 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 18 of 28 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 28 opportunities.

In 28 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 14-14-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays are 4-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.8% of those games).

Toronto is 3-9 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

In the 28 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-16-1).

The Blue Jays have covered 46.4% of their games this season, going 13-15-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles in OBP (.489), slugging percentage (.661) and total hits (45) this season. He has a .391 batting average.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Betts will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .475 with six doubles, a triple, six walks and seven RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in total hits (41) this season while batting .347 with 22 extra-base hits. He's slugging .661 with an on-base percentage of .410.

Among qualifiers, he ranks seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Ohtani heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Will Smith is batting .367 with a .520 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Smith heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .417 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 32 hits, an OBP of .423 plus a slugging percentage of .410.

Freeman takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with four doubles, 11 walks and 10 RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Daulton Varsho has racked up 20 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .241 and slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 101st in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Justin Turner paces his team with a .396 OBP, and has a club-leading .481 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .309.

He is currently 22nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

George Springer is batting .228 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .208.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/27/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2024: 12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2023: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/25/2023: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/24/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!