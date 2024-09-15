Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 10:12 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Sunday.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (71-78) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (74-74)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-122) | STL: (+104)

TOR: (-122) | STL: (+104) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-196) | STL: -1.5 (+162)

TOR: +1.5 (-196) | STL: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 1-6, 4.42 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 8-11, 5.55 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yariel Rodriguez (1-6) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (8-11) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. When Rodriguez starts, his team is 7-10-0 against the spread this season. Rodriguez's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 16-13-0 ATS record in Mikolas' 29 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 20 of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 11-9 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.1%)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -122 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Cardinals are +162 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Cardinals on Sept. 15 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 40 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 25 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 73 of their 144 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays are 73-71-0 against the spread in their 144 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won 36 of the 76 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.4%).

St. Louis is 25-32 (winning 43.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 143 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-74-2).

The Cardinals have a 68-75-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.6% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 181 hits and an OBP of .394, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .545. He's batting .320.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

George Springer is batting .219 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks, while slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He ranks 128th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging in MLB.

Daulton Varsho is batting .214 with a .407 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Ernie Clement is batting .264 with a .285 OBP and 47 RBI for Toronto this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has racked up 137 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .271 and slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 34th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Burleson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double.

Brendan Donovan leads his team with a .336 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .402 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 34th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado is batting .265 with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Masyn Winn paces his team with a .409 slugging percentage.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/14/2024: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/13/2024: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2023: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/1/2023: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/30/2023: 10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/27/2022: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/26/2022: 10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/24/2022: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/23/2022: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

