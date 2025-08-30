Blue Jays vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30
Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.
MLB action on Saturday includes the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Milwaukee Brewers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs Brewers Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (78-57) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-52)
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Time: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: SNET and FDSWI
Blue Jays vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TOR: (-142) | MIL: (+120)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Blue Jays vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 8-10, 3.87 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 11-2, 3.44 ERA
The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (8-10) for the Blue Jays and Quinn Priester (11-2) for the Brewers. Gausman and his team have a record of 12-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Gausman's team has won 41.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-7). The Brewers have an 11-8-0 ATS record in Priester's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Priester's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those games.
Blue Jays vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.8%)
Blue Jays vs Brewers Moneyline
- Toronto is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +120 underdog on the road.
Blue Jays vs Brewers Spread
- The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Toronto is +140 to cover the runline.
Blue Jays vs Brewers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Brewers game on Aug. 30 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!
Blue Jays vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (57.1%) in those games.
- This season Toronto has been victorious 26 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of their 134 opportunities.
- The Blue Jays have posted a record of 78-56-0 against the spread this season.
- The Brewers have won 55.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (32-26).
- Milwaukee is 8-11 (winning 42.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.
- In the 133 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-65-1).
- The Brewers have gone 76-57-0 against the spread this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 30 doubles, 21 home runs and 72 walks while batting .290. He has an on-base percentage of .387 and a slugging percentage of .482.
- Among all qualified hitters, he is 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 32nd in slugging.
- Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.470) thanks to 57 extra-base hits. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- He is third in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Bichette heads into this game looking to extend his 13-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .450 with three doubles, four walks and five RBIs.
- George Springer leads Toronto with 118 hits and an OBP of .392 this season.
- Ernie Clement has been key for Toronto with 126 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .396.
- Clement enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double and a walk.
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras a has .357 on-base percentage to pace the Brewers. He's batting .260 while slugging .408.
- Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.
- Contreras hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.
- Christian Yelich is batting .268 with 16 doubles, 26 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .350.
- He is currently 52nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.
- Brice Turang has a .433 slugging percentage, which leads the Brewers.
- Sal Frelick paces his team with a .357 on-base percentage.
Blue Jays vs Brewers Head to Head
- 8/29/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/12/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/11/2024: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/10/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/1/2023: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/31/2023: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/30/2023: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/26/2022: 10-3 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/25/2022: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 6/24/2022: 9-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!