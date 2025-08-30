Blue Jays vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Milwaukee Brewers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Brewers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (78-57) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-52)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and FDSWI

Blue Jays vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-142) | MIL: (+120)

TOR: (-142) | MIL: (+120) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170)

TOR: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 8-10, 3.87 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 11-2, 3.44 ERA

The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (8-10) for the Blue Jays and Quinn Priester (11-2) for the Brewers. Gausman and his team have a record of 12-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Gausman's team has won 41.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-7). The Brewers have an 11-8-0 ATS record in Priester's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Priester's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.8%)

Blue Jays vs Brewers Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +120 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Toronto is +140 to cover the runline.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Brewers game on Aug. 30 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (57.1%) in those games.

This season Toronto has been victorious 26 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of their 134 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 78-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have won 55.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (32-26).

Milwaukee is 8-11 (winning 42.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 133 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-65-1).

The Brewers have gone 76-57-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 30 doubles, 21 home runs and 72 walks while batting .290. He has an on-base percentage of .387 and a slugging percentage of .482.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.470) thanks to 57 extra-base hits. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is third in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bichette heads into this game looking to extend his 13-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .450 with three doubles, four walks and five RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 118 hits and an OBP of .392 this season.

Ernie Clement has been key for Toronto with 126 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .396.

Clement enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double and a walk.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras a has .357 on-base percentage to pace the Brewers. He's batting .260 while slugging .408.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Contreras hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Christian Yelich is batting .268 with 16 doubles, 26 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is currently 52nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Brice Turang has a .433 slugging percentage, which leads the Brewers.

Sal Frelick paces his team with a .357 on-base percentage.

Blue Jays vs Brewers Head to Head

8/29/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/12/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/11/2024: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/10/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/1/2023: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/31/2023: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/30/2023: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/26/2022: 10-3 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-3 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2022: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/24/2022: 9-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!