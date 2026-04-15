Athletics vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Athletics taking on the Texas Rangers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Athletics vs Rangers Game Info

Athletics (9-8) vs. Texas Rangers (9-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and RSN

Athletics vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-108) | TEX: (-108)

OAK: (-108) | TEX: (-108) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-172) | TEX: -1.5 (+142)

OAK: +1.5 (-172) | TEX: -1.5 (+142) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Athletics vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 0-0, 3.27 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA

The probable starters are J.T. Ginn for the Athletics and Kumar Rocker (0-1) for the Rangers. Ginn helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Ginn's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Rocker has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers went 1-1-0. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Rocker start this season -- they lost.

Athletics vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (56.2%)

Athletics vs Rangers Moneyline

The Athletics vs Rangers moneyline has the Athletics as a -108 favorite, while the Rangers are a -108 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Rangers Spread

Athletics vs Rangers Over/Under

The Athletics-Rangers game on April 15 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Athletics have yet to play a game this season while named as the odds-on favorite.

The Athletics have been listed as a favorite of -108 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 17 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 11-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have won 60% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-4).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, the Rangers have gone 6-4 (60%).

The Rangers have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-8-2 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have put together an 11-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.7% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has 19 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .563, both of which lead Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 36th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .203 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 137th in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy has an OPS of .851, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Carlos Cortes has been key for Sacramento with seven hits, an OBP of .393 plus a slugging percentage of .500.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has accumulated 23 hits with a .395 on-base percentage and a .551 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rangers. He's batting .333.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him eighth, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Corey Seager is batting .197 with a double, four home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 144th, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Jake Burger is batting .246 with four doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Evan Carter has three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .208.

Athletics vs Rangers Head to Head

4/14/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2026: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2025: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2025: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/29/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/21/2025: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/1/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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