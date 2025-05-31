Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (29-28) vs. Athletics (23-35)
- Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025
- Time: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: SNET and NBCS-CA
Blue Jays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TOR: (-154) | OAK: (+130)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Blue Jays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Braydon Fisher (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Gunnar Hoglund (Athletics) - 1-2, 5.13 ERA
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Braydon Fisher (1-0) versus the Athletics and Gunnar Hoglund (1-2). Fisher did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Athletics have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Hoglund's starts. The Athletics have a 1-2 record in Hoglund's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Jays win (57.4%)
Blue Jays vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Blue Jays vs Athletics moneyline has the Blue Jays as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog on the road.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Spread
- The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Blue Jays are +138 to cover, while the Athletics are -166 to cover.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Over/Under
- The Blue Jays-Athletics contest on May 31 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.
Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!
Blue Jays vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have come away with 11 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year, the Blue Jays have won seven of nine games when listed as at least -154 or better on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 56 games with a total this season.
- The Blue Jays have posted a record of 35-21-0 against the spread this season.
- The Athletics have won 31.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (12-26).
- The Athletics have gone 5-13 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (27.8%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 32 times this season for a 32-23-3 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have collected a 26-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.8% of the time).
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 59 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .431.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 74th in slugging.
- Guerrero has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a home run, five walks and three RBIs.
- Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.425) thanks to 23 extra-base hits. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .328.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he is 37th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.
- Bichette has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.
- George Springer leads Toronto with 42 hits. He is batting .250 this season and 19 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Springer enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.
- Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 48 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .377.
- Kirk takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with four walks and four RBIs.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Jacob Wilson has racked up 74 hits with a .387 on-base percentage and a .498 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Athletics. He's batting .344.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.
- Brent Rooker has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .255. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 84th, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .259 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Shea Langeliers is hitting .239 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Head to Head
- 5/30/2025: 11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/29/2025: 12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/11/2024: 8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/10/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/9/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/9/2024: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/8/2024: 7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/7/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/6/2023: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/5/2023: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!