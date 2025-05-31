Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Athletics.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (29-28) vs. Athletics (23-35)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NBCS-CA

Blue Jays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

TOR: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)

TOR: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braydon Fisher (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Gunnar Hoglund (Athletics) - 1-2, 5.13 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Braydon Fisher (1-0) versus the Athletics and Gunnar Hoglund (1-2). Fisher did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Athletics have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Hoglund's starts. The Athletics have a 1-2 record in Hoglund's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (57.4%)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Athletics moneyline has the Blue Jays as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Blue Jays are +138 to cover, while the Athletics are -166 to cover.

The Blue Jays-Athletics contest on May 31 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 11 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Blue Jays have won seven of nine games when listed as at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 56 games with a total this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 35-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 31.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (12-26).

The Athletics have gone 5-13 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (27.8%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 32 times this season for a 32-23-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 26-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.8% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 59 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .431.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Guerrero has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.425) thanks to 23 extra-base hits. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 37th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Bichette has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 42 hits. He is batting .250 this season and 19 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Springer enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 48 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .377.

Kirk takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with four walks and four RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up 74 hits with a .387 on-base percentage and a .498 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Athletics. He's batting .344.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .255. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 84th, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .259 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .239 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Head to Head

5/30/2025: 11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/29/2025: 12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/10/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/9/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/9/2024: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/8/2024: 7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/7/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/6/2023: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/5/2023: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

