Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 22

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Blue Jays vs Angels Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (59-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (54-73)

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: BSW

Blue Jays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-156) | LAA: (+132)

TOR: (-156) | LAA: (+132) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

TOR: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Blue Jays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Burr (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA vs Brock Burke (Angels) - 1-0, 7.27 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Ryan Burr (0-1) versus the Angels and Brock Burke (1-0). Burr did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Burke's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (55.8%)

Blue Jays vs Angels Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Angels moneyline has Toronto as a -156 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +132 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +128 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -154.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Angels contest on August 22, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Blue Jays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 34, or 55.7%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Toronto has won 12 of 18 games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 123 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 60-63-0 in 123 games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 102 total times this season. They've finished 46-56 in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 19-26 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (42.2%).

The Angels have played in 127 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-61-8).

The Angels have covered 56.7% of their games this season, going 72-55-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 155 hits and an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .549. All three of those stats rank first among Toronto hitters this season. He has a .318 batting average, as well.

He is third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Guerrero has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

George Springer is batting .223 with 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 49 walks, while slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualifiers, he is 129th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Springer enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .220 with a double, a triple, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Daulton Varsho has 84 hits this season and has a slash line of .212/.297/.407.

Varsho has recorded a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Ernie Clement has been key for Toronto with 83 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .428.

Clement heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has a team-best slugging percentage (.464) and paces the Angels in hits (111). He's batting .261 and with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel's .348 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .375.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 71st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .236.

Logan O'Hoppe has 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 26 walks while batting .255.

Blue Jays vs Angels Head to Head

8/14/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8/13/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8/12/2024: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7/30/2023: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7/29/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7/28/2023: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4/9/2023: 12-11 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4/8/2023: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4/7/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8/28/2022: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

