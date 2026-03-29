Blue Jackets vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Columbus Blue Jackets facing the Boston Bruins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Game Info

Columbus Blue Jackets (38-24-11) vs. Boston Bruins (41-24-8)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blue Jackets (-162) Bruins (+134) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (68%)

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are +154 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -192.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Over/Under

The Blue Jackets-Bruins matchup on March 29 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a -162 favorite at home.

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