FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Blue Jackets vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Blue Jackets vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Columbus Blue Jackets facing the Boston Bruins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Game Info

  • Columbus Blue Jackets (38-24-11) vs. Boston Bruins (41-24-8)
  • Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blue Jackets (-162)Bruins (+134)6.5Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blue Jackets win (68%)

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are +154 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -192.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The Blue Jackets-Bruins matchup on March 29 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Boston is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a -162 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup