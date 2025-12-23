Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum will match up with the 25th-ranked tun defense of the Atlanta Falcons (128.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Considering Corum for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Falcons? We've got stats and information for you below.

Blake Corum Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 29, 2025

December 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 49.58

49.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 2.07

2.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Corum Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Corum is currently the 31st-ranked player in fantasy (119th overall), with 105.5 total fantasy points (7.0 per game).

Over his last three games, Corum has amassed 50.3 fantasy points (16.8 per game) as he's scampered for 247 yards and scored four touchdowns on 37 attempts.

Corum has 66.8 total fantasy points (13.4 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 51 times for 352 yards with five touchdowns.

The high point of Corum's fantasy season was a Week 14 performance against the Arizona Cardinals, a matchup in which he posted 25.1 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 12 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Blake Corum disappointed his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, when he managed only 0.5 fantasy points (8 carries, 10 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed only one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Atlanta this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Falcons this season.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Atlanta this season.

A total of 21 players have caught a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed just three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Falcons have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only two players this year.

