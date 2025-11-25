Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Blake Corum and the Los Angeles Rams will meet the Carolina Panthers, who have the 19th-ranked run defense in the NFL (115.9 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Corum worth a look for his next matchup against the Panthers? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Corum this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Blake Corum Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.65

34.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.57

3.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Corum Fantasy Performance

Corum is currently the 54th-ranked fantasy player at his position (218th overall), putting up 41.1 total fantasy points (3.7 per game).

During his last three games, Corum has delivered 8.5 total fantasy points (2.8 per game), rushing the ball 28 times for 90 yards and zero scores.

Corum has totaled 18.6 fantasy points (3.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 185 yards with zero touchdowns on 53 attempts.

The high point of Corum's fantasy season came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, when he posted 10.4 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Blake Corum had his worst game of the season in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he posted just 0.5 fantasy points (8 carries, 10 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Carolina has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least three passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed a TD catch by 14 players this season.

Carolina has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Panthers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Blake Corum? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.