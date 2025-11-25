Bills vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

NFL action on Sunday includes the Buffalo Bills facing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bills vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (59.7%)

Bills vs Steelers Point Spread

The Bills are 3.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The Bills are -110 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Steelers Over/Under

The over/under for the Bills versus Steelers game on Nov. 30 has been set at 47.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bills vs Steelers Moneyline

The Bills vs Steelers moneyline has the Bills as a -196 favorite, while the Steelers are a +164 underdog at home.

Bills vs Steelers Betting Trends

Buffalo has five wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

The Bills' ATS record as 3.5-point favorites or more is 3-6.

This season, five of the Bills' 11 games have hit the over.

The Steelers have five wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

The Steelers have played 11 games this season, and six of them have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Bills vs. Steelers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Bills vs Steelers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BUF: (-196) | PIT: (+164)

BUF: (-196) | PIT: (+164) Spread: BUF: -3.5 (-110) | PIT: +3.5 (-110)

BUF: -3.5 (-110) | PIT: +3.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!