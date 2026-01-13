Bills vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Divisional Round - Jan. 17

In NFL action on Saturday, the Buffalo Bills face the Denver Broncos.

Bills vs Broncos Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Bills vs Broncos Point Spread

The Bills are 1.5-point favorites against the Broncos. The Bills are -104 to cover the spread, while the Broncos are -118 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Broncos Over/Under

The over/under for the Bills versus Broncos game on Jan. 17 has been set at 46.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bills vs Broncos Moneyline

Buffalo is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Denver is a -104 underdog at home.

Bills vs Broncos Betting Trends

Buffalo's record against the spread in the regular season was 8-9-0, and it is 1-0-0 versus the spread in the postseason.

In the regular season, nine of the Bills' 17 games hit the over. They are zero of one in terms of topping the over/under in the postseason.

Against the spread, the Broncos are 7-9-1 this year.

This season, seven of the Broncos' 17 games have hit the over.

